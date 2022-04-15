Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,516,808 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

