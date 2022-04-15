Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,516,808 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.
The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
