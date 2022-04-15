Greencore Group’s (GNC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.08).

LON GNC opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.05. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.30 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.27).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

