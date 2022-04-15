Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 479 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,319,000 after buying an additional 574,989 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,854,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter.

QAI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,987. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

