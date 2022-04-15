Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 2,083,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,255. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512,509 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

