Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

