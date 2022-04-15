Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $23,240,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. 2,497,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,855. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $166.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

