H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

