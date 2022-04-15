Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.78 ($17.15) and last traded at €15.78 ($17.15). Approximately 41,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.54 ($16.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

