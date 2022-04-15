Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 21 ($0.27).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 519.40 ($6.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 526.60 ($6.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.