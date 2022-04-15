Harmony (ONE) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $60.35 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,421,313,226 coins and its circulating supply is 11,944,857,226 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

