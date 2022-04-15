HC Wainwright Boosts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Veru stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

