HC Wainwright Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $400.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

