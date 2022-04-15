HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HCI opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.12 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

