Head-To-Head Comparison: Landsea Homes (LSEA) and The Competition

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.37 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.33

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

