Head to Head Contrast: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 19.74 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.88 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Paringa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

