Head to Head Contrast: Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Persimmon and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 2 3 0 2.33 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 6 4 0 2.17

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.08%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Persimmon.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.48% 17.74% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Persimmon and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.96 billion 1.83 $1.08 billion N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Persimmon.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Persimmon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

