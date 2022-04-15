Head-To-Head Contrast: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) vs. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TScan Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 717.49%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -479.49% -86.48% -29.30% Finch Therapeutics Group -313.84% -26.15% -23.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 6.16 -$48.63 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 10.47 -$58.16 million ($1.93) -2.11

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats TScan Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. to discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

