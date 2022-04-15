Head to Head Survey: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ambev pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

8.5% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $13.50 billion 3.61 $2.35 billion $0.14 22.14 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ambev and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 3 2 0 2.17 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 17.43% 15.68% 9.91% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ambev has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambev beats Pernod Ricard on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

