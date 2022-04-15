Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 6,553,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.