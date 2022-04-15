HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $74,925.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $151.62 million and approximately $74,925.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00213717 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

