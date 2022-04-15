Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 4.3%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 821,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLGN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Heliogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Heliogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Get Heliogen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.