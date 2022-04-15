HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. 6,651,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,535. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

