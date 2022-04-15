HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 380,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

