High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires A$24,847.79 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Rating) insider James Knowles bought 451,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,847.79 ($18,405.77).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
High Peak Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
