Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HKMPY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $75.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

