Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $188,025.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.75 or 0.07481966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.00 or 1.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.