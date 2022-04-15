Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.97%.
Shares of HOFT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 82.48%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
