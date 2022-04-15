Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of HOFT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 82.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

