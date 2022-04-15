Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.24. 103,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

