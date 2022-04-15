HSBC Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.