Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

BOSS stock opened at €53.50 ($58.15) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

