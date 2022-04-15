Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The company has a market cap of $197.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

