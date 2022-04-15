IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $171.17 Average PT from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 365,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,545. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
