IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $171.17 Average PT from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 365,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,545. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 144.0% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

