ICHI Price Hits $10.23 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $46.91 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $10.23 or 0.00025214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 92.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.20 or 0.07471886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.86 or 1.00009234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041714 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,586,155 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

