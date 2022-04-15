Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 2,474 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $336.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
