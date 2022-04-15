ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $63,405.67 and $5,134.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,403,318 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

