IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

