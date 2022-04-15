Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

IMMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Immersion has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

