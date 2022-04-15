indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. indie Semiconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

Several brokerages recently commented on INDI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 823,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,119. The company has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

