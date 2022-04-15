Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Purchases £4,968 in Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Guy Mitchell bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,473.81).
Shares of INHC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Friday. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.81. The stock has a market cap of £48.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.
Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
