Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Purchases £4,968 in Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Guy Mitchell bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,473.81).

Shares of INHC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Friday. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.81. The stock has a market cap of £48.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

