ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from €14.40 to €15.30. Approximately 353,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,032,440 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ING. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

