Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INGR. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

INGR opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after buying an additional 316,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

