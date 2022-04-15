Ink Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $623.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $303,226.75 and approximately $623.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

