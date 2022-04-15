Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.09). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.09), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 544.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.
Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)
