Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $302,621.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $302,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AAR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

