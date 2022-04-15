Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $302,621.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $302,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AAR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
