Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $429,300.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BOX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
