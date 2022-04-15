Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $11,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,728,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.
  • On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.
  • On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 150,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,220. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.