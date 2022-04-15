Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $11,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,728,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 150,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,220. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

