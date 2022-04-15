Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, John Renger sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of CERE stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 364,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.87. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.