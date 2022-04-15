Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $81,706.40 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.