Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $81,706.40 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
