Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells 343,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 343,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$2,152,482.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,520,874.52.

Jason Douglas Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$504,889.66.

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$568,385.76.

OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

