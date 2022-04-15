Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $38.40. 541,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $645.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

